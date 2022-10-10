A POLICE search is underway after a man died at a house in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are now trying to trace the family of York man Peter Wreglesworth who was 66 when he died.

A police spokesman said: "Peter sadly died at home last week - the circumstances of his death are not suspicious.

"The coroner is trying to find any family, or anyone that might know who his family are.

"If you have any information please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention Sandra Prince."