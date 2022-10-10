A MAN'S lifelong dedication to horse racing has been commended at York Racecourse.

Brian Paul, from Huntington, is celebrating a 50-year career at RaceTech and has received the Northern Lifetime in Racing Award from UK charity, Racing Welfare.

Celebrating at York Races on Friday (October 7), he said: “I'd like to thank British racing, York racecourse and RaceTech for giving me a lovely day, I'm very pleased, happy and chuffed.”

Kate Hills, who nominated Brian on behalf of RaceTech, said: “Brian is a highly respected leader and true team player. Always behind the scenes, Brian is one of the unsung heroes who always goes the extra mile in order to deliver at the highest level.”

Karen Dunbar was also recognised for a 40-year career at York Racecourse.

Chief executive William Derby said: “Karen is an amazing part of the team, a great ambassador… no problem is too small or too big to be dealt with.”

Karen will enjoy a day at a racecourse later in the year, where she will also receive her award.