DRIVERS are being warned to watch their speed as police in York and North Yorkshire clamp down on speeding offences.

North Yorkshire Police say that over the next couple of weeks, traffic officers will be targeting excess and inappropriate speed on the roads around the county.

The force says that inappropriate speeding contributes to around 11 per cent of all injury collisions reported to the police, 15 per cent of crashes resulting in a serious injury and 24 per cent of collisions that result in a death.

Twenty-four-hour enforcement activity will take place across the county, with an aim of catching those who put other road users in danger.

The activity is part of a National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) speed enforcement operation across the UK. The operation is a vital way of highlighting the risks of driving above the speed limit. It’s also an opportunity to encourage drivers and riders to reflect on the speeds they choose, and if necessary to change their minds, slow down and help reduce risk.

Between January 1 and December 31, there were 85,610 speed violations captured by the safety camera vans and safety camera bikes across the county.

In addition, during the last speed enforcement campaign in January of this year there were a total of almost 5,200 speeding violations during that month alone.

Traffic Constable Ali Hoyle said: “These figures show just how much of an issue speeding is here for us in North Yorkshire and this is not a huge surprise as we have a vast road network across the county including hundreds of miles of rural roads.

“The reason why we do these types of deployments is because we are trying to prevent serious collisions on our roads and make them as safe as they can possibly be.

“There are so many dangers associated with excessive speeding, not least because it’s a major cause of fatal road traffic collisions. By slowing down and making sure you drive to the conditions of the road, you have more time to react to other drivers and hazards.

“As Autumn closes in, sunset will arrive earlier in the day when the roads are perhaps busier with commuters. Dusk can be tricky in terms of visibility, so we urge drivers to take account of this and travel at the appropriate speed.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to use the roads safely play our part in reducing the risk of death and serious injury, and I want to thank those drivers and riders who make this a priority on every journey.

"If you have any concerns around speeding in your community, please report this visa our Speed Management Protocol here: Tell us about a speed concern | North Yorkshire Police

"You can also join your local Community Speed Watch. For more information email Communityspeedwatch@northyorkshire.police.uk"