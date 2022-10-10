THESE pieces of jewellery were stolen from a resident’s home within a retirement complex in York.
North Yorkshire Police say these gold, rose gold and silver necklaces were stolen last month, and believe that they have now been put up for sale.
A spokesperson from the force said: "We believe they may have been put up for sale and are appealing to anyone who has looked at or been offered second hand jewellery for sale and recognises them."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Jack.Walther@northyorkshire.police.uk .
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jack Walther. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220169140.
