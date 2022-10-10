A YORK-BASED train firm has announced it will be opening a new 'Family Lounge' at King's Cross station in London.
The Family Lounge, from LNER, has been designed to help make rail more family friendly and to give families a dedicated space to wait for trains.
Located on the main concourse next to the Travel Centre, the Family Lounge is easy to access with seating options including beach huts with table-top games, a soft play area and a bespoke designed Hornby train set to entertain children and parents alike.
Children may also be inspired with a heritage wall featuring items that have been donated by the National Railway Museum in York, as well as video content from LNER’s ‘In the driver’s seat’ series.
Abu Siddeeq, head of customer service at LNER, said: "As a father with young children, I know first-hand how much I appreciate it when businesses are truly family friendly. That is why I’m delighted that LNER will be opening the Family Lounge at London King’s Cross, the first dedicated lounge for families on the UK rail network.”
The Family Lounge at King’s Cross Station will officially open on October 12 and is open to families travelling with all train companies.
