EMERGENCY measures had to be taken at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) following an incident on a flight.
It's understood the plane was flying into the airport last night when the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.
A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said the plane landed safely and nobody was harmed.
The spokesperson said normal services "resumed quickly".
They said: “Precautionary emergency procedures were followed yesterday evening at LBA, however nobody was harmed in the incident and the flight landed safely.
"Normal services at LBA resumed quickly.”
