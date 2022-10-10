EMERGENCY measures had to be taken at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) following an incident on a flight. 

It's understood the plane was flying into the airport last night when the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. 

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said the plane landed safely and nobody was harmed. 

The spokesperson said normal services "resumed quickly". 

They said: “Precautionary emergency procedures were followed yesterday evening at LBA, however nobody was harmed in the incident and the flight landed safely.

"Normal services at LBA resumed quickly.”

 

 

 

 