YORK Racecourse has managed to raise almost £500,000 for a cancer support charity - which it has had a long-standing relationship with.

The finale of the racecourse’s 18-day flat racing season was marked with a cheque presentation to Macmillan Cancer Support, their long-standing charity partner, for £487,677 - which was raised over their 2022 season.

Macmillan’s president Lady Halifax was presented with a cheque by York Racecourse chairman Bridget Guerin at the event.

The figure reflects the total amount raised through fundraising activities from the racecourse, including the annual Macmillan Charity Raceday in June, contributions from raceday sponsors, racegoers and donors, the ‘Ride of Their Lives’ and the ‘Jump of Their Lives’ charity race and skydive, a silent auction, supporters and York Racecourse itself.

William Derby, chief executive of York Racecourse, said: “Our partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support stretches over 50 years during which time an incredible £9.5 million has been raised.

“Everyone at York Racecourse is incredibly proud of this colossal fundraising figure raised across this year. It is a tribute to the support and generosity of many individuals and organisations who all come together to support this amazing charity. We are continually inspired to know we’re making a real difference for local people living with cancer.

“After two years of coronavirus restrictions we focused our fundraising in an even more determined fashion, with the range of activities expanding to ensure more people were able to get involved with supporting Macmillan.

"We sincerely thank everyone who has participated, organised and generously donated and supported these activities across this year.”

The 51-year partnership between York Racecourse and Macmillan Cancer Support has now raised over £9.5 million for people living with cancer. Furthermore, the annual Macmillan raceday held in June is now a well established charity raceday and Macmillan’s largest single fundraising event.

Melanie Humphreys, Macmillan’s special events manager, said: “On behalf of all our Macmillan nurses, doctors, support workers and cancer experts, I wanted to say a massive thank-you to our long-standing charity partners York Racecourse.

“Macmillan Cancer Support receives no government funding and relies almost entirely on donations – we simply couldn’t help the growing number of people who need us, without the support and generosity of our supporters.

“This incredible amount will help ensure Macmillan can continue to be there for people living with cancer, from the moment of their diagnosis.”

Thrill seekers can apply now to take part in the Macmillan ‘Jump of their Lives’ 2023, a tandem skydive over the beautiful Yorkshire countryside, in partnership with York Racecourse next April. Visit the York Racecourse website for more details.

Anyone in need of cancer support can call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, which is open seven days a week.