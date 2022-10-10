A TEENAGER had his jaw broken in an attack in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police say they want to talk to two men about an assault on Blake Street in York which happened at about 3.45am on Sunday, September 11.

They say it involved a group of men and resulted in an 18-year-old man suffering a broken jaw.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who can help identify the men should email chris.downie@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1446 Chris Downie.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220163154."