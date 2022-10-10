POLICE have issued advice to residents in York and North Yorkshire after instances of hacking.

North Yorkshire Police say that criminals hacking email and social media accounts is unfortunately a common occurrence in the couty and further afield.

A police spokesman said: "If you think you’ve been hacked, what can you do?

"The first thing is to contact your account provider and let them know you’ve been hacked.

"Then check your email account and make sure no forwarding rules have been put in place. Hackers sometimes set these up so they can get copies of all your emails including the ability to reset your accounts.

"You should change the passwords on all of your accounts that use the same password or a similar one and log out of all devices and apps and set them up again with new passwords.

"Also set up two-step verification so there is another level of security on top of your password.

"Update all devices to the latest version so that security gaps are plugged.

"Then notify your contacts so people are aware that they may have emails from you that you have not sent.

"You should also check your bank accounts and online shopping accounts to make sure no suspicious purchases have been made.

"Contact Action Fraud and report the incident to them.

"If you’re worried that your bank details may have been stolen, contact your bank immediately and speak to the fraud team.

"Use a phone to contact them. Your bank will not ask you to reply to an email. Use contact details from the bank’s website and not any details in emails or messages.

"Then ring North Yorkshire Police on 101.

"Check your credit reference file online follow up any unexpected or suspicious results."