TADCASTER Albion remain winless in the Pitching In Northern Premier League east after a 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Borough.

Jack Bradbury’s second-half strike was enough to prove the difference at the Bradley Football Development Centre, as Grimsby beat Tadcaster for the second time this season.

Albion lost 2-0 to Borough last month at home and have now gone 11 games in the division without a win, drawing four and losing seven.

New arrivals Max Culverwell, Nathan Valentine and Scott Smith were all given their debuts against Grimsby.

Culverwell was forced into a number of saves early on, though Borough striker Daniel Trott failed to hit the target with his two opening efforts.

The Brewers’ first chance of the game came from a Josh Grant corner, finding the head of Valentine who could only direct his attempt straight at goalkeeper Liam Higton.

The hosts broke the deadlock just moments into the second half. Trott broke down the right wing and fired a low cross into the box.

Bradbury found space at the near post and scrambled an effort into the net.

Tadcaster came close to an equaliser through Nathan Dyer, who saw his brilliant shot matched by a great save from Higton.

James Beaston chipped a clever ball over for Valentine in the dying embers of the game. The midfielder headed towards goal but his effort went wide.

Next up for Tadcaster is a clash with fellow strugglers Shildon at the SoTrak Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League, Selby Town were beaten 5-3 at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium by Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Jody Barford, Cal Ward, Charlie Clamp and Dan Davison returned to the side in place of Adam Walter, Chris Murray, Flynn McNaughton and Ellis Stephenson as Ryan Cooper made four changes to his team after their mid-week exit from the County Cup.

Clamp opened the scoring for Selby in the sixth minute, collecting the ball on the edge of the box and slotting an effort beyond Ross Pritchard.

Worsbrough would find an immediate reply just moments later, when Lewis O’Connor volleyed an equaliser beyond Barford.

Town had chances through both Matty Turnbull and Harry Clapham to regain the lead, but it would be Athletic that scored next through Alex Hutchinson.

Approaching half-time, the visitors notched their third goal through a Conor Glavin free-kick, but Davison would pull one back for the Robins ahead of the break.

Selby continued to persevere in the second half, but once more they were unsuccessful in earning a goal for their efforts.

Instead it would be Worsbrough that scored again after Tom Cadzow pounced on a lapse in the defence.

Town won a penalty after Liam Flanagan was fouled in the box and the attacker converted from the spot to reduce the deficit to just one goal.

Deep into added time however, Mike Jepps scored the eighth goal of the game to ensure victory for the visitors.

Next up for Selby is a clash with Harrogate Railway away from home on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, in the Ebac Northern League division one, Pickering Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at home against Redcar Athletic.

Donny Holdsworth grabbed a brace in the first half before Sonni Colman’s second-half effort ensured a victory for the visitors.

Next up for Pickering is a game against Crook Town away from home on Saturday (3pm).