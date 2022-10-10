Supermarket giant Tesco has announced it will be bringing back its popular Kids Eat Free scheme at its cafes during the October half-term.

The offer means parents only have to spend as little as 60p to claim one free child’s meal that is worth up to £3.25 when they show their Clubcard at the checkout.

The scheme runs throughout the October half-term, on weekdays between the 17th and 28th of October in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

And in Wales, it will run from October 31 to November 4 and will be available across its 311 cafes in the UK.

The Kids Eat Free scheme is part of Tesco’s drive to help customers spend less and put more money back in their pockets ahead of the Christmas season.

How to claim a free children’s meal at Tesco cafes

All adults have to do is purchase one item in Tesco Cafes that could cost less than a £1 and then show their valid Clubcard to qualify for one free child’s meal.

The children’s meals range from Avocado on Toast to Hidden Veg Mac ‘n’ Cheese, baked chicken goujons, fish fingers and much more.

During the summer school holidays, Tesco cafes gave away free meals for more than 260,000 children.

The free school meals come after Tesco’s announced earlier this week they would be placing a price lock on over 1,000 everyday products in its Low Everyday Prices range.

Helping customers to budget and giving reassurance that the products will stay at the same great price until 2023.