A CHILDREN'S author, based near York, completed her third London Marathon to support the NSPCC.

Author and Honorary Member of the NSPCC Council, Christina Gabbitas, took part in the London Marathon last week in aid of the charity's Childline service.

Christina, who works with children across the county, said: “Every child needs to know that they are not alone with their thoughts and worries.

"Childline gives children a lifeline should they feel unable to share their troublesome secrets with family members or friends. The service that Childline gives is paramount.

"This was my third marathon and despite having to defer my place through injury in 2021, I didn’t want to give up. I raised just over £2,300."

Christina also supports the charity with her award-winning story, called Share Some Secrets, published in 2016, that encourages children to speak out. The book is sold in the NSPCC online shop and all proceeds are donated to the charity.