A woman was rescued after her car went over the edge of a cliff at Lighthouse Road, Flamborough.
Firefighters who were called to the scene at 3.45am on Saturday found the car on its roof on a walkway at the side of the cliff.
The woman driver was still inside.
Ambulance paramedics assessed her condition, then placed her on a stretcher so she could be carried to the top of the cliff.
She was then taken to Scarborough Hospital for a precautionary check-up.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here