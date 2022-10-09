A woman was rescued after her car went over the edge of a cliff at Lighthouse Road, Flamborough.

Firefighters who were called to the scene at 3.45am on Saturday found the car on its roof on a walkway at the side of the cliff.

The woman driver was still inside.

Ambulance paramedics assessed her condition, then placed her on a stretcher so she could be carried to the top of the cliff.

She was then taken to Scarborough Hospital for a precautionary check-up.