TWO 12-year-old girls got stuck in children's play swings at Birch Park in Huntington this morning.
Firefighters from Huntington were called out at 11.31am, and were able to set the girls free.
"A crew from Huntington responded to reports of two twelve year old females stuck in childrens swings," a fire service spokesperson said.
"Crews released the females from the swings."
