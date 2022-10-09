YORK’S medieval Guildhall once again became a temple to the latest in 'boundary-pushing' fashion design on Day 3 of York Fashion Week last night.
This time it was the turn of five emerging independent brands to showcase their styles, in an Indie Runway Show at the ancient home of democracy in York.
“The stunning venue provided the perfect backdrop for the inspirational and creative designers who are pushing the boundaries in fashion,” a spokesperson for York Fashion Week said.
The designers whose works were on show last night included:
- Meg Lara Atelier with ‘Spellbound’- a collection which ‘celebrates transformation and powerfully reclaims the term ‘witch’ which historically was used to describe women who defy social boundaries’
- Iphigenia with ‘Ammo⅀’. “Being half Greek herself, Iphigenia displays her love and passion for her Greek heritage through her work which celebrates the culture,” the fashion week spokesperson said.
- OS VMC Victory Mob Crew with ‘In Pursuit of Victory’- a ‘dynamic collection (which) brings together the senses (and) pursues victory in the creative fields be it music, dance, fashion or design’
- Meg J Gardner with Robus 17 & Meg J Gardner Bridal – ‘fashion for whether the world is watching or not with elegance and sustainability at the forefront’
- Shoni with ‘The Art of Queening’- a ‘powerful collection that celebrates strength and resilience with pieces inspired by strong women and Queens of history’.
“Being invited to showcase my two newest collections at York Fashion Week has been an absolute pleasure and wonderful experience,” Meg J Gardner said afterwards.
“The venue was simply stunning and really helped to bring my collections life.
Braulio Pitra with OS VMC Victory Mob Crew added: “I’d like to thank York Fashion Week for this amazing opportunity. It’s been a magical evening with creativity filling our hearts and souls.”
Other events that took place during the day yesterday included personal styling with Jigsaw and the Fashion Village at York’s Fabrication on Coney Street – where people could shop for fashion, accessories and jewellery from independent collections.
York Fashion Week concludes tomorrow with two events:
- Fashion Avenue from 11.00am, at Doubletree by Hilton - a look at the avenues available for aspiring ‘creatives’ in fields from fashion photography, marketing, styling and graphic design to journalism.
- The Fashion Trail from 10.00am, at various locations across the city - an opportunity to view beautiful and stunning pieces of fashion, up close and personal. With various works of art on display, the trail will extend across key locations in the city. Visit the website to view the full listing.
Tickets for all York Fashion Week events are available at www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk
