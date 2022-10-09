The full might and majesty of the law was on parade in York today.

Judges, barristers and senior solicitors from across the North East attended the annual Legal Service at York Minster this afternoon.

They paraded to the cathedral along Duncombe Place in time for the service at 2.30pm.

Then, after listening to a sermon from the Rt Rev James Jones – who, as a former Bishop of Liverpool, chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel whose findings led to a second inquest into the disaster – they left the Minster and paraded along Duncombe Place again, robes and wigs fluttering in the breeze.

The procession of judges and lawyers enters Blake Street from Duncombe Place

Crowds lined the streets as the procession - escorted by an honour guard and mounted police officers, filed from the Minster and into Duncombe Place at just after 3.30pm following the service.

The annual event, organised by the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, marks the official beginning of the legal year for judges and lawyers of the north eastern circuit.

Mounted police leading the procession of judges from York Minster this afternoon