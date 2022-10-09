The full might and majesty of the law was on parade in York today.
Judges, barristers and senior solicitors from across the North East attended the annual Legal Service at York Minster this afternoon.
They paraded to the cathedral along Duncombe Place in time for the service at 2.30pm.
Then, after listening to a sermon from the Rt Rev James Jones – who, as a former Bishop of Liverpool, chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel whose findings led to a second inquest into the disaster – they left the Minster and paraded along Duncombe Place again, robes and wigs fluttering in the breeze.
Crowds lined the streets as the procession - escorted by an honour guard and mounted police officers, filed from the Minster and into Duncombe Place at just after 3.30pm following the service.
The annual event, organised by the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, marks the official beginning of the legal year for judges and lawyers of the north eastern circuit.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel