The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, October 9.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This weekend is a great time to pick up some kitchen essentials at Aldi. These are some of the most popular Specialbuys to make your life in the kitchen easier.

Ambiano Slow Cooker

Aldi

The Ambiano Slow Cooker is perfect for soups and stews, comes with a toughened glass lid, non-stick coating and a three year warrenty.

It is available as part of this weekend's Aldi Specialbuys for £22.99.

Tefal Optigrill

Cook delicious food with the help of this Tefal Optigrill.

With a built-in automatic thickness sensor, you'll be able to tailor the cooking time to suit the thickness of your food for the optimum taste.

Six automatic programmes make it easy to grill any type of food to perfection.

The Optigrill is available in this weekend's Aldi Specialbuys for £119.99.

Ambiano Soup Maker

Aldi

Cook up a healthy meal with this soup maker. Whether you like it smooth or chunky it has four built in functions so you can blend up a soup to your preference.

Not only can it make delicious soups it can also whip up cold drinks, making it perfect all year round.

The Ambiano Soup Maker is included in this weekend's Aldi Specialbuys for £34.99.

Lidl Middle Aisle

As with Aldi, this weekend is the perfect time to pick up some kitchen essentials in the Lidl Middle Aisle. Here are some of the most popular buys available from Sunday.

Tower Soup & Smoothie Maker

Lidl

Delicious and healthy homemade soups and smoothies for all the family can be made with this 1L smoothie maker.

The Tower soup and smoothie maker can make meals and drinks in less than 30 minutes.

It is available in Lidl's Middle Aisle this week for £39.99.

Silvercrest 3 in 1 Sandwich Toaster

The Silvercrest 3 in 1 Sandwich Toaster can make waffles, toasties and grill meats.

It comes with easy to change plates so you can cook your preferred meal with ease.

It is available in Lidl's Middle Aisle this weekend for £22.99.

Russell Hobbs Chalkboard Slow Cooker

Lidl

The ever popular Russell Hobbs slow cooker can make delicious soups, casseroles and even desserts.

At 3.5L it can make up to four genorous portions of food at a time, and is available at Lidl this week for just £22.99.