“Sorry, the ice cream machine isn’t working.” Seven words that drives a dagger through the heart of every McDonald’s fans.

McDonald’s is the nation’s favourite fast food restaurant, enjoyed by Brits young and old with Big Macs, Quarter Pounders and of course, the chicken nuggets, firm favourites when in the mood for a quick bite.

But there is one thing that gripes us all, the regularity of broken ice cream machines. There is nothing worse than driving out to your local restaurant to be told you will have to settle for a Coke or a Fanta. Worse still is being denied a McFlurry for a sweet hit after a burger and fries.

Now thanks to an online map, appropriately named McBroken, fast food fans can check in advance whether their local McDonald’s has a working ice cream machine.

A message on the website reads:"Welcome to Mc-Broken, where we check the status of McDonald's ice cream machines around the United Kingdom. We are only able to check the ice cream machines at restaurants that offer online ordering via the My McDonald's app at this time, so you may come across some restaurants without a status.

"We are currently checking the following 10 ice cream & milkshake products at each restaurant at least twice a day (more so in the summer months)."

To check with McDonald’s restaurants have a working ice cream machine in your area, head to the McBroken website.