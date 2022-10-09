A Full English Breakfast is a staple to many Brits, and when the sacred recipe is interpreted differently, it doesn't always go down well.

As news outlet, the New York Times discovered when they caused some controversy online after they posted a recipe for Full English.

Most breakfast lovers, like the morning meal with all the trimmings and more, including a fried egg, sausages and bacon cooked in a sizzling frying pan.

Then of course there's the tinned baked beans and a slice of toast and maybe even a hashbrown or two.

But the Times recipe, which they describe as "very untraditional" has taken an alternative and controversial, approach to the traditional recipe that has been passed down by families.

Instead, the Times, use just one a baking tray in the oven, with ingredients that include mushrooms in Worcestershire sauce, sausages, bacon, tomatoes and toast.

Brits lose their minds over American interpretation of a Full English Breakfast

Although the recipe might not seem that bad to many, it hasn't gone down completely well for many passionate Brits that swear by the Full English.

As many took to Facebook to share their thoughts, as one simply wrote: "That is criminal".

Whilst others used more words to describe how they felt, with one person writing: "That picture is ultimate sadness. F****** rock-hard eggs with undercooked naked sausages, why would you bring more sadness to the Brits, they're already down the pan. Have some grace."

Another compared the recipe to a much loved American meal, writing: "The New York Times publishing a recipe for a Full English that's baked in the oven then served with cold baked beans and without bacon is like us Brits suggesting hamburgers should be boiled then served with cucumber slices and without a bun."

Though the recipe didn't go down well for many and some have even gone as far as to call it a "monstrosity."

It's always worth trying something new, and you never know you might be surprised and it might become the new 'Full English' in your home.

You can take a look at the recipe now via The New York Times website.