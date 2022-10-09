Foxwood has struck Gold in this year's Yorkshire in Bloom contest.

The community garden on Bellhouse Way picked up the award in the parks, gardens and cemeteries category when the results were announced last night.

“This came out of the blue!" said Sue Galloway, one of the communioty garden organisers.

"We had won a gold award previously, but volunteers had to put in extra effort this year to bring the garden back up to a good standard following the lockdowns.

"We also worked hard to establish a wildflower meadow in the nearby Foxwood Park.

"Our thanks to everyone who has been so supportive. The neighbourhood has had some well-publicised issues in recent months, but the community has pulled through proving that Foxwood is a great place in which to live!"

The volunteers who work to keep the garden tidy had faced a particularly challenging summer in the wake of the COVID restrictions and with temporary Council administrative cabins still overshadowing the area from the adjacent community centre car park.

Yorkshire in Bloom judges commented about the community garden that it was 'lovely to revisit this entry and catch up with the developments and hear about the increase in volunteer numbers'.

The award-winning Foxwood community garden

They added: "There is a range of planting on site including herbs and vegetables and it was excellent to see the Duke of Edinburgh students’ vegetable planting. There is good awareness of the local wildlife and how to encourage it to the site from compost heaps, wildflower areas, bird boxes and a good ethos of reusing and recycling.

"There are good relations with other groups to support project work such as Poppleton Railway nursery, York Good Gym and the social prescribing scheme.

"(It was) great to see the photographic record of the development of the site, it just shows how much has been achieved. The jubilee signs have been added to the garden this year and created a focus for the celebrations.

"There is certainly great entrepreneurial skills selling garden produce and creating lavender bags to help with group funds."

The only other York entry to win an award in the parks and gardens category was the Friends of York Cemetery, who were awarded “Platinum”. The overall winner in the category was Cliffe Castle Park near Bradford.

York Racecourse was awarded a Gold in the Large Business category.

Unlike many of the entries to Yorkshire in Bloom, the Foxwood 'Bloom' volunteers receive no council funding.

The project is supported entirely by local fundraising and volunteer labour.

Foxwood in Bloom volunteers meet at the community garden, which is located behind the Community Centre on Bellhouse Way. Gardening work takes place there on most Saturday mornings. New helpers are welcome.

A copy of the full Yorkshire in Bloom awards can be viewed at www.yorkshireinbloom.co.uk/copy-of-2019