YORK people are being urged to claim every benefit they're entitled to as energy bills and the cost of living soar.

Advice groups in the city - including Older Citizens Advocacy York, York Energy Advice, Stop Loan Sharks and Community First Credit Union - plan to hold a month of activities and events from tomorrow.

They're also urging people to check out government websites to make sure they are claiming all they are entitled to, and to maximise their income and reduce outgoings "While some benefits may be familiar, there could be others that residents haven’t heard of and may be entitled to, such as Pension Credit," a spokesperson for the organisations said.

"Even residents with savings or their own home could be eligible, so check and claim!

"This crisis has made it more important than ever to start conversations about money. This can help us become more financially confident and resilient. There is advice and information available to everyone, no matter what their situation.

"Whether or not someone is struggling with money, going through these steps can make a big difference."

As well as checking that you are getting all the benefits and support that you are entitled to, you may be reduce the amount of energy you use at home, move to cheaper suppliers - or cancel services you don't use much, the organisations say.

York people are being signposted to various local and government and advice websites to ensure they are getting all the help and benefits they're entitled to.

These include:

York people can also call in at their local community centre, hub or Explore Library for advice, the organisations say.

The initiative, which runs from October 11 to November 11 and builds on the back of the first Challenge Poverty, Talk Money Month held last year, is being backed by City of York Council.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, the authority's executive member for finance and performance, said: “So far this financial year we have paid or are paying over £13.6 million to residents eligible for a range of support from us at the council and from the Government.

"We know this won’t put an end to financial pressures, but we do know that holistic and sustained advice and information will help residents feel more in control of their money.

“Visit the Government’s independent and anonymous benefits calculators to see what financial support you can claim at www.gov.uk/benefitscalculators. If you need more help, you can contact advice services across the city or visit your local community venue or library.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, the authority's executive member for housing, added: “Installing energy efficiency measures makes your home cheaper to heat. The Green Homes Grants include improvements such as loft insulation, under floor insulation, external wall insulation, PV solar panels and air source heat pumps. Call 0333 202 4820 or visit www.york.gov.uk/GreenHomesFunding.

“For tips to reduce energy usage and manage your bills, and information on other services such as debt advice, insulation grants and more go to yorkenergyadvice.org.uk, phone: 01904 922249 or email: info@yorkenergyadvice.org.uk.

"You can also find out if you are missing out on support and how to save on bills from the council, Government and other organisations at www.livewellyork.co.uk/talkmoney, at www.york.gov.uk/EnergyEfficiency and at www.york.gov.uk/benefits."