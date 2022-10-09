AN injured man was rescued from railway tracks at Bootham in the early hours this morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 4.40am.
They used a ladder to rescue the casualty from the tracks. He was then taken to hosptal by ambulance.
A fire service spokesperson said: "Crew were requested to assist Ambulance crews in removing an injured male from railway tracks.
"Crews used (an) aerial ladder platform to recover casualty from tracks and hand into care of Ambulance crews to transport to hospital."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article