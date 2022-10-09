FIREFIGHTERS were called out to remove people who had clambered onto a roof in Davgate.
They used ladders to bring them down - and then left them with the police.
The incident happened just after 9pm last night.
Firefighters responded after reports of 'persons on the roof' in Davygate, a fire service spokesperspon said.
"York and Huntington crew with the aerial ladder platform ...ensured all members of the public were safely brought to ground level and left in hands of police," the spokesperson said.
