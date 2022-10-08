A car's engine burst into flames on the A64 near York this afternoon.
Fire crews from York, Huntington and Acomb rushed to the scene just after 2.30pm.
They found an Alpha Romeo with its engine compartment on fire. They doused the flames with a hose reel jet.
