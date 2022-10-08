Today’s October Finale, the final race day of the calendar for York Racecourse, saw almost 20,000 racegoers descend on Knavesmire – despite the latest rail strike.
It was a good crowd on what was a beautiful day – and a great way to cap off the 2022 season, said the racecourse’s marketing manager James Brennan.
As well as seven top-class races, the day saw the presentation of a cheque for almost £488,000 to Lady Halifax, the President of Macmillan Cancer Support.
The money was raised at the racecourse’s Macmillan Charity Raceday in June.
Mr Brennan said it had been a year that boasted several highlights – amongst them Baaeed, the world’s highest-rated horse, winning the Juddmonte International in August; and the racecourse’s first-ever Pride raceday in June – featuring jockeys in rainbow silks.
This has also been the first season since 2019 not to have suffered major disruption from Covid, Mr Brennan said.
York’s racing season is now over, however – not to resume until the Dante Festival next May.
