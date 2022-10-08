YORK’S medieval Guildhall took on a new lease of life last night – as home to a major fashion show.

Aspiring fashion designers from York College, the University of Huddersfield, Bridlington College and Leeds Art University showcased their collections in front of more than 140 guests and to rapturous applause.

The show, held on the second day of York Fashion Week, was opened by Huddersfield University graduate Emily Oakes’ Alpine-inspired range of puffer jackets and reversible gilets.

Emily, who on Monday starts a job as a junior designer for JD Sports-owned Focus Brands, said: “Taking part in York Fashion Week has been phenomenal and seeing my collection on the runway after four years of studying felt incredible.”

Her range was inspired by climber Tommy Caldwell, who completed the first free ascent of the Dawn Wall, a sheer rock face in Yosemite National Park.

Olivia Brabbs Photography

Leeds Art University graduate Jade Hong Tran closed the show with a range inspired by ‘portraying social issues through fashion’.

Her designs focussed on tailoring with draping and combined fabrics with contrasting textures.

Jade said: “It was surreal to see my collection on the runway. It’s been a long journey from the initial idea, sketches through to the development, but watching my designs come to life in such an incredible venue has made all the hard work worthwhile. I really can’t thank the team behind York Fashion Week enough for giving me the platform to showcase my collection.”

York Fashion Week runs until Monday.

Events still to come include:

Tomorrow:

Sustainable Style Swap, 9:30am – 11:30am, Pitcher & Piano Learn how to update your wardrobe sustainably and how to bring a new lease of life to your unwanted clothes.

The REVIVAL Runway, 11.30am – 1.00pm, Malmaison A runway show that celebrates renewed fashion and presents creative brands that champion sustainable style and fashion.

Warpaint: Fashion for the Fight 3.30 – 5.00pm, Malmaison Warpaint latest line of clothing, ‘perfectly suited for those with life-altering illnesses’. The new collection includes comfortable yet stylish pieces that have been subtly adapted and can be worn by patients during medical procedures.

French 75 7.30-9.00pm, Malmaison Vintage French fashion

Monday

Fashion Avenue from 11.00am, at Doubletree by Hilton - a look at the avenues available for aspiring ‘creatives’ in fields from fashion photography, marketing, styling and graphic design to journalism.

The Fashion Trail from 10.00am, at various locations across the city - an opportunity to view beautiful and stunning pieces of fashion, up close and personal. With various works of art on display, the trail will extend across key locations in the city. Visit the website to view the full listing.

Tickets for all York Fashion Week events are available at www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk