A man who went on the run after he believed he had stabbed someone to death has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for attempted murder, false imprisonment and sexual assault.
Owen Danter, 44, of Brough in the East Riding of Yorkshire, stabbed a victim on May 24 this year, then ran off believing he had killed them. He was arrested later that day near Malton.
Danter, who was describe by police as ‘dangerous’, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police found him near Malton after Humberside Police had asked them to search areas he was known to have a connection with.
Danter was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in jail, with an additional five years on licence. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
DC Karl Bullock of Humberside Police, the lead officer in the case, said: “Danter terrified his victim and their family and I hope this lengthy sentence provides some closure to those affected by him. I would also request that the victim’s privacy is respected.
“Danter is a dangerous man who subjected his victim to an horrific attack. I would like to thank the victim and their family for their courage during the judicial process.”
