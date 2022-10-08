An award-winning brewery based just outside York is relocating – to North Wales.

Shipton-by-Beningbrough-based Treboom Brewery was headed up by former research scientist John Lewis and artist Jane Blackman.

Its craft beers have won a number of awards.

But a statement released on social media has announced that the brewery has been sold – and will relocate to North Wales.

“Just to let you all know, Jane and John have decided it’s time to have a rest and step back from brewing,” the statement said.

“The last 11 years have been fantastic but now it’s time for someone else to continue the Treboom story.

The new owners are relocating the brewery to North Wales but will be keeping the Treboom name and all the recipes for our award winning beers!”