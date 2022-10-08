CRIME-fighting partnerships across York and North Yorkshire are coming together over the next week to stamp out hate crime against women.

To mark the start of Hate Crime Awareness Week today they have launched a major public awareness campaign urging members of the public to beware of and report cases of misogyny.

There will be local events across the area throughout the week, including a ‘Make A Difference’ programme at the University of York today and next Saturday which will include hate crime awareness training, and a North Yorkshire Police Hate Crime team roadshow at York St John University on Tuesday.

There will also be a series of online workshops for professionals and members of the public, covering topics such as how to recognise misogyny, how to deal with misogyny in a youth work setting, and why misogyny is now classified as a hate crime.

North Yorkshire Police has recognised crimes targeted against women and girls by men and boys as hate crimes since 2017.

Such crimes include:

unwanted sexual advances

physical or verbal assault

unwanted physical or verbal contact

sexually graphic and explicit obscene language

use of mobile devices to send unwanted messages or take photographs without consent

North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, Chair of the North Yorkshire Community Safety Partnership, said many of these were offences in their own right.

“But the fact this is classed as a form of hate crime means it can be recognised as an aggravating feature,” he said.

ACC Walker said it was vital that instances of hate crime should be reported.

“We have around 1,000 hate crimes reported each year in North Yorkshire and around four per cent of those are misogyny," he said.

"We know there will be many more that are not reported and that’s one of the key aims for Hate Crime Awareness Week.

“If you don’t feel comfortable ringing the police, you can report online via our website or get help from many other organisations who will support you."

The North Yorkshire Community Safety Partnership today issued advice on what to do if you do spot something that you believe is a hate crime – if you’re in the street or in the pub with friends, for example, and someone is being verbally abused because of their sex, race or religion.

You should only intervene if it is safe to do so, the organisation stresses.

But it recommends four possible steps iof you do feel you can act:

DISTRACT – Distract the person who is acting inappropriately. Ask them the time or directions to the bar or toilets. By causing a distraction it breaks their pattern of behaviour and also gives the target of that behaviour a chance to move away

DIRECT – If it is safe to do so, you could directly address the issue by telling the person that their behaviour is not ok

DELEGATE – If you think the situation you have witnessed has the potential to become harmful and you don’t feel it’s safe to challenge it, get some help. Perhaps a friend could assist, a member of staff or someone in a position of responsibility. If it’s an emergency and someone is at imminent risk of harm, call the police on 999.

DELAY – If it’s too dangerous and you can’t get help, wait for the situation to pass but check the victim is ok and offer support. It is really important to report the incident to the police

Cllr Denise Craghill, City of York Council’s executive member for housing and safer communities, said:

“Misogyny - a hatred of, aversion to, or prejudice against women - is unacceptable and is a hate crime. “This include sexism and chauvinism in all its manifestations. Society and attitudes have come a long way, but girls and women are still subjected to a spectrum of hate crimes which can start with verbal abuse and escalate to violence. “Please take the time to learn more about this crime and how we can be active participants in the fight against misogyny.”

Zoe Metcalfe, Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York said: “An act of misogyny is ALWAYS a hate crime.

“Keeping women and girls safe – and ensuring they feel safe – is not something that one organisation, group or emergency service can deliver on their own. It is only by coming together, being honest about the problems and creative in finding solutions that will bring about the real change needed.”