TWO wheelie bins were set on fire delibertly last night, Noth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue says.
Firefighters were calld to Abbots Road in Whitby just after 10.15pm last night toi find two wheelie bins on fire.
They put out the fires with a hose reel jet.
"The cause of the fire was deliberate and the incident was left in the care of North Yorkshire Police," a spokesperson for the fire service said.
