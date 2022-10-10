ONE of the world's top comedians is due to perform in two York shows next year - and tickets are on sale now.
Russell Howard will be performing live at the Grand Opera House, on Clifford Street on Saturday, May 20, at 3pm and 7.30pm as part of his new 2023 live tour.
Russell is loved for being the 'uplifting comedy King' as he puts his comedic spin on the global crisis of the day, leading The Sunday Times to declare him as "One of the world's top comedians".
He was known previously for his television show Russell Howard's Good News and his panel apperances on Mock the Week, and is currently doing The Russell Howard Hour.
He won "Best Compere” at the 2006 Chortle Awards and was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Awards for his 2006 Aberdeen Festival Fringe show.
Howard has cited comedians Lee Evans, Richard Pryor and Frank Skinner as influences.
Tickets cost £31.75 and can be purchased at https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/.
