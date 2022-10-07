YORK food and drink mecca Spark:York is gearing up for autumn with a new look and four new traders.
The social hot spot based in shipping containers in Piccadilly, York, has announced new names for the food and drink courtyard and unveiled a new look.
At the entrance to the hub, diners are greeted by a mannequin in a pink space suit next to two cacti, with the words A Brave New World spelled out in blue neon lights.
The roof has been added to make it watertight for autumn and winter, the heat lamps are back, and four new businesses are making themselves at home.
First up is Vovó Cantina Brasileira bringing the flavours of Brazil to York. Menu highlights include
Carne Plate, a selection of grilled meats, rice and pickles. Vegetarian and vegan options on the grill will also be available.
Bagels are back too as Bobbin Bagels bring a mix of sweet and savoury freshly made bakes to Spark.
Jimmy Mack’s have set up store too in a pop-up following success at last week's York Food Festival for their slow-cooked meats. It will be the final pop-up at Spark for the year.
The fourth new trader is about to be announced - watch this space or follow them on Instagram at @sparkyork
