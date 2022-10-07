MP Conor Burns has been sacked from the Conservative Party with immediate effect following a complaint of "serious misconduct"

Mr Burns had held the position of Minister of State for Trade Policy in Liz Truss's Government, but has now had the whip suspended.

This is pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour” earlier this week.

Mr Burns has been an MP for Bournemouth West since 2010 and has said he will co-operate fully with the investigation.

Conor Burns has said he will co-operate with the investigation (PA)

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the Government with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

A spokesman for the Whips’ Office said: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”