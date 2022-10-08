A NORTH Yorkshire surfing festival is set to return for both experienced and first-time surfers to celebrate the lifestyle.

The annual Scarborough Surf Festival is back on North Bay on Saturday, October 15 from 10am to 4pm, with a chance for everyone to experience the surfing buzz.

The day begins with a dip in the sea with The Hub sea swimmers at the piazza slipway at 10am.

Vicki Jones, Scarborough Borough Council events and venues manager, said: "North Bay is the perfect setting for this fun, family friendly festival which promises a great boost for the mind, body and soul.

"Wave conditions will be firmly down to Mother Nature, but what we can guarantee is something for everyone, from seasoned surfers to those just curious to see what all the fuss is about."

At 1pm, there will be a surfing competition for children aged eight to 14 with foam boards provided.

At 2.15pm, a 'competitive expression session' will see 12 experienced competitors surf against each other.

Throughout the day there are classes to participate in - a free taster surf lesson for all ages from Dexter's Surf School, and Happy Sea Yoga class by the sea at £7.

There will be also be a surf stimulator, a climbing wall and the opportunity to get involved in creating large scale sand art on the beach with Animated Objects.

Details of the full programme are available at discoveryorkshirecoast.com.