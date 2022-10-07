POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was assaulted while walking to work in York city centre.

The attack happened in St Saviourgate.

The woman, who is aged in her early 50s, was hit to the back of the head which resulted in her falling to the ground.

She was left with cuts on her face and a swollen eye.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Despite extensive police inquiries including a trawl of CCTV in the area, an offender has yet to be identified.

“There is also no description as the attacker approached the victim from behind.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a suspicious person leaving the area at this time.”

The attack happened at around 4.50am on Monday, September 5, but details have just been released by police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Lizzie.Nash2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lizzie Nash.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220158802 when passing on information.