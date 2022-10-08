CONTROVERSIAL plans to build more than 130 student studio flats in the heart of historic York are back on the drawing board - and attracting opposition from neighbours.

Developers Gregory Projects York Ltd are seeking to build 139 individual studios in Foss Islands Road on a site currently occupied by Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Just Tyres and next to Waitrose supermarket.

A similar scheme was withdrawn last year - and a revised plan is now before city planners.

Under the proposals, the site facing the City Walls and stone's throw from Walmgate Bar would be cleared to make way for a new student accommodation building that varies in scale from three to five storeys.

Locals have already objected to the new scheme - many having opposed the original plans.

The site of the proposed development

Neighbour Dr Allan Hall said the scheme was "much too big and much too close". He added: "If it's not economically viable at any smaller scale then I'd suggest you find another site."

Another neighbour, Danielle Simpson, said: "I would be concerned about noise and traffic especially from Uber drivers. I also take issue that the existing buildings are to be demolished instead of being sympathetically restored to feature in the new premises. I understand that the existing buildings maybe listed?

"Finally I would not want my view of the Minster to be completely obstructed."

Other neighbours also expressed concerns over noise levels, and wondered if York had reached "saturation point" given other student accommodation building works currently underway in close vicinity.

Work is currently underway to develop 280 student flats on the Mecca Bingo hall site in Fishergate as well as 105 student rooms in the former Plumbase site in Fawcett Street, Fishergate. The council has also approved 112 beds for students at Aubrey House, Mansfield Street, and a further 303 at Alton Cars in James Street.

Residents from Curlew House which neighbours the Foss Islands site said they "vehemently oppose" the proposal. Their reasons included: concern for safety of elderly and children, and an increase in anti-social behaviour.

However, developers say that as student numbers in York grow, there is a continued need for more student accommodation - and that without more beds and studios the private rental market in York and surrounding areas will come under even more pressure.

The Foss Islands scheme will also have cycle spaces for more than 100 bikes, but could be extended.

An image of the proposed development

The development would also have a gym and communal leisure/study spaces, external courtyards and management facilities.

The proposed building would have 139 individual studios, including seven accessible rooms. The studio sizes range from 20 sq.m up to 44 sq.m.

For more, check out planning proposal 22/01795/FULM at planningaccess.york.gov.uk