A sex offender was among people sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.

Aidan Patrick Brown, 27, of Bawtry Road, Selby, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does a 21-day rehabilitation programme, 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and observe a 12-month ban on entering Flaxley Road newsagents, Selby, and Home Bargains, Selby. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker, obstructing police, a public order offence, three charges of shop theft and one of assault. He must pay £260.89 compensation.

Luke Michael Hartley, 26, of Darnborough Street, South Bank, York, admitted sexually assaulting a girl in a York city centre shop. He was made subject to a two-year community order with a 35-day rehabilitative programme, 25 rehabilitative days and 150 hours’ unpaid work. He was also banned from the shop where the assault happened for two years and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

James Lewis, 18, of Sherwood Grove, off Beckfield Lane, Acomb, was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he admitted three charges of criminal damage and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and made subject to a restraining order to protect a man. The sentence included resentencing for offences for which he was on a community order at the time.