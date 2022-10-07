THREE York area car owners face large bills over alleged speeding and one speeding motorist had their court bill reduced.
Shezada Khan, 41, of Fishergate, York, was convicted of failure to tell police the driver of his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. Bradford magistrates ordered him to pay £784 consisting of a £660 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.
Tanya Forret, 54, of Wighill Lane, Tadcaster, was ordered to pay £816 after she was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. Bradforde magistrates ordered her to pay a £660 fine, £90 costs and a £66 statutory surcharge and given six penalty points.
Joseph Tenge, 26, of Bellhouse Way, Foxwood, must pay £816 after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Wrexham. Mold magistrates gave him six penalty points, fined him £660 and ordered him to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £66 statutory surcharge.
Christine Mary Norman, 55, of Redthorn Drive, Huntington, had her punishment reduced after she contacted Bradford magistrates. The conviction in her absence of failure to tell police who was driving her car was overturned and she pleaded guilty to speeding. Her penalty points were cut by three and she was ordered to pay a £75 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
