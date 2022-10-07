THREE York area car owners face large bills over alleged speeding and one speeding motorist had their court bill reduced.

Shezada Khan, 41, of Fishergate, York, was convicted of failure to tell police the driver of his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. Bradford magistrates ordered him to pay £784 consisting of a £660 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.