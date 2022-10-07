An unusual North Yorkshire garden is celebrating two victories in this year's Yorkshire in Bloom after disease ravaged it last winter.
The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park near Ripon won a gold medal in the Tourist Attractions Award category
It also gained a Best Conservation Project Award.
Joel Dibb, head gardener said: “The Garden suffered devastating tree losses last winter due to the disease Phytophthora ramorum. The team took up the challenge to replant and move on from this distressing event and have had a busy year selecting and replanting trees. The discretionary Conservation Project Award recognises all this hard work and the wildlife conservation we do to keep the garden wildlife friendly”
The Royal Horticultural Society judges said: “The passions of the garden team and its volunteers goes well beyond what the judges expected to see. An ever-increasing array of sculptures and inspirational contemporary artwork and building structures from around the world blend symbiotically in with this tranquil and glorious landscape.”
The Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park is home to over 80 contemporary sculptures, situated within 45 acres of stunning woodland and gardens. The microclimate of the valley makes it fertile ground for the rare Meconopsis blue poppy, alongside the North’s largest collection of rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias
