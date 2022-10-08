AS a new colourful mural is revealed in The Groves in York we take a look back at some of York's eye-catching wall art over the years...

October 2022

A giant mural appears in The Groves on the side of the York Tandoori restaurant in Lowther Street based on designs from local people and created by York born-and-bred street artist @sledone. You can watch the video here.

August 2022

Lighthorseman landlord Dan Murphy is amazed at a 'Banksy'-style artwork that has appeared on the wall of his York pub.

A 'Mr Eggs' subsequently emailed a video to The Press, showing how the artwork was created by torchlight using stencils and spray paint, and promised more to come.

Art work appears on wall of Lighthorseman pub in York

May 2022

Pupils at Poppleton Primary School celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a new mural. They worked with local artist Sam Jones to produce the Jubilee mural based on their ideas of what the Jubilee meant to them.

September 21

A NEW 100-foot mural depicting famous attractions in York has been unveiled at the LNER Community Stadium in Huntington.

It features York’s iconic sites, including York Minster, the city walls, and Clifford’s Tower with a white Yorkshire rose flag, as well as players from York City Knights RLFC and York City FC teams - complete with an Azuma train departing from the train station.

It was designed by Jon Starkey and took a year to plan and 100 hours to create.

Mural at York's new Community Stadium

July 2021

A colourful piece of outdoor art is revealed at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, created by Yorkshire artist Emma Hardaker.

The giant mural depicts the name of the city in vibrant shades of blue, pink and orange.

Outlet bosses hope it will be a welcome surprise for visitors and lend itself to being the perfect backdrop for selfies.

March 2021

Life-sized images of lockdown heroes appear across York in a project by public art pioneers Art Of Protest Projects, The York BID and The Postman, the anonymous international street artist collective.

Eleven essential workers, including Steve and Julia Holding, owners of the Pig & Pastry cafe, in Bishopthorpe Road, and founders of the Supper Collective, had their images transformed into murals which were displayed on city-centre walls from April to July.

May 2020

A York-based artist has created a mural on his home as a message of hope for those suffering throughout the coronavirus global pandemic.

The artist, known as ‘D Tone’, created the mural on his garage at his home in Haxby using spray paint.

October 2019

York's rare tansy beetle is celebrated in a huge mural by street artist ATM. The massive mural depicting the green insect has been painted on a red brick gable end in York’s Queen Street, on the approach to the railway station. It was commissioned by New Networks for Nature, an interdisciplinary alliance supporting conservation.

March 2017

A giant mural appears in the middle of York by internationally-renowned street artists. Los Angeles-based Defer and Big Sleeps created a 25ft by 35ft piece at the back of Brown’s department store, in Little Stonegate.

The huge artwork celebrates the opening of the city’s new Art of Protest Gallery.

2012

Arguably York's best loved and most famous mural, The Bile Beans sign, Lord Mayor's Walk, was repainted after locals raised £1,600 for the touch up.