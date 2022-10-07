Police are calling for witnesses that left a woman in her sixties with a serious leg injury.

The woman was a pedestrian at St James Retail Park on the outskirts of Knaresborough at lunchtime today.

North Yorkshire Police say there was a collision between her and a grey Land Rover at about 12.15pm.

It happened on Grimbald Crag Road close to the roundabout outside McDonalds.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance with a serious leg injury.

She is in her early sixties.

There has been extensive traffic disruption while the emergency services worked at the scene.

Witnesses to the collision can contact North Yorkshire Police via the force's website or by calling 101.