The UK host city for Eurovision 2023 is set to be revealed tonight, with both Glasgow and Liverpool in the running.

A final decision will be made by the BBC in conjunction with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), with the final two locations having been whittled down from a list of 20 applicants.

It has been through unusual circumstances that the UK has come to be in this position to even have a host city, after finishing as runners-up at the 2022 competition.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra beat out Sam Ryder for the top spot, but the EBU decided the show could not be safely held in the country following Russia’s invasion.

Glasgow or Liverpool? Liverpool or Glasgow? 🤔



Tonight’s the night we’ll find out where #Eurovision 2023 is heading!



pic.twitter.com/lxtwMYwvbC — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) October 7, 2022

It was later decided that the UK could step in to host for 2023, which will be the ninth time they have hosted the competition.

Those waiting with nervous anticipation for who will be announced as the host will be able to do so live on TV tonight.

How to watch the Eurovision 2023 UK host city announcement

The host city for Eurovision 2023 will be revealed on BBC One's The One Show, which will be broadcasting between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Graham Norton, who has regularly presented Eurovision coverage for the BBC, will be the one to make the announcement on the programme.