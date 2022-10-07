THE Scots will hope to beat the English again when they meet in battle on top of a North Yorkshire hill later this month.
The Battle of Byland will be the inspiration for a day of reenactments and other activities at Sutton Bank Visitors Centre on the 700th anniversary of King Robert the Bruce's victory.
He beat an army of King Edward II's English troops in 1322 during the Scottish Wars of Independence.
For centuries the exact location of the battle was a mystery, but recent studies have determined that the main action was fought close to the Sutton Bank National Park Centre.
The day will also include the unveiling of a memorial to the battle by Adam Bruce, a direct descendant of the victorious Scottish King.
Chris Pye, the centre's manager, said: “The 700th anniversary of this historic battle provides a perfect opportunity for us to raise its profile among the general public while enjoying some medieval merriment and demonstrations, all with the backdrop of the finest view in England.
“The event also serves as a reminder that the very special landscapes of the North York Moors have a deep and rich history of human settlement, religious worship, industrial advancements and sometimes, bloody battles.”
The event runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday 15 October and is free to attend, including the demonstrations, crafts, talks and guided walks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here