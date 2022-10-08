COLOURFUL York landlord Shaun Collinge is marking 30 years at the helm of one of York's best loved pubs - alongside his wife Maxine.

The couple have been running The Maltings in Tanner’s Moat since October 1992.

Shaun took to Twitter this week to announce the anniversary. He posted: "My darling wife has informed me that today we’ve been mine hosts of this fine establishment for 30 years when my mother-in-law Anita bought the pub I had no idea we’d be here this long… It’s been a rollercoaster for sure but in most parts an enjoyable “ride” #Cheers."

And he shared a photo of the pair of them from 1992 - when he boasted a full head of hair, tied back in a pony tale.

Shaun has been a great friend to The Press over the years and we have quite a file of stories and photos on him, Maxine and the pub, which we are sharing here today to mark The Maltings' 30th anniversary.

Shaun Collinge dressed as a Viking in 2012

The pub is much celebrated in the city. Beer campaigners named The Maltings as their 2015 Pub of the Year after the Tanner’s Moat hostelry triumphed in a poll among members of the city’s Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) branch.

The pub had previously won the honour back in 2000.

A pub was first established on the site in 1842.

Originally called the Railway Tavern (because it was near York's two railway stations), and later The Lendal Bridge Inn (because it is just off the bridge), it became The Maltings in 1992 when Shaun's mother-in-law Anita purchased the pub from Bass.

An extension was added in summer 2012.

Some of the colourful photos of Shaun that have appeared in The Press over the years show him in Viking dress as he investigated his heritage and holding an EU flag in 1999 when York hosted the Ecofin conference which brought European finance leaders to the city.

