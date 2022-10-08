A GIANT Ferris wheel - the first of its kind to ever be constructed in York city centre - opens today (Saturday).

The 33-metre high wheel in St Sampson's Square has been pieced together over the last couple of days and will remain on site until October 30.

The Ferris wheel has been brought to the city by York-based company Events by Cynosure, which brought the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to York Racecourse on the weekend of September 23 to 25, which attracted over 55,000 people.

Ferris Wheel on St Sampson's Square Picture: Emily Horner

John Lowery, chief operating officer of Events by Cynosure, said: "We're proud to be bringing the first Ferris Wheel to the city centre, and St Sampson's Square allows for the space.

"We were responsible for bringing a Ferris wheel to York in the past in the Royal York Hotel and the National Air Museum and have been wanting to bring one back."

York resident Zoe told The Press yesterday: "I’m really excited about it, I’ve never been in a Ferris Wheel before.

“Neither has my little brother, and he will love it so it’ll make a nice day out.

“It’s good to have a new attraction in York.”

Ferris Wheel lights up in the dark Picture: Newsquest

The company has also said that another winter attraction will be announced "in the coming days".

As previously reported in The Press, the Ferris wheel has 24 gondolas, which can take up to six people, including one VIP and one suitable for people with disabilities, and will take passengers on several rotations.

Visitors will have views of some of York’s most well known sites, including York Minster, Clifford’s Tower, Shambles, the City Walls, Museum Gardens, the River Ouse and The Guildhall, the organisers added.

It will be open everyday from 11am until 8pm till October 30.

Tickets cost £7 per adult and £5 per child, and can be paid for via cash or card payments at St Sampson's Square.