York council appears to be in meltdown

York council appears to be in meltdown. It seems every department is behind in its workload and struggling to cope.

Citizens who are unable to get through on the phone after waiting two hours might have thought they would call in to Council offices to resolve their problem. Not any more.

This is basic function of local government is no longer available to them because Marie Celeste House (formerly known as West Offices) is deserted apart from the efficient security guards who will swiftly escort you back outside.

Citizens deserve better than this and those responsible for this fiasco should go.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

Animal rehoming expectations unrealistic

RE: York’s scandal of abandoned animals (The Press, October 5).

I keep reading about the increasing number of small animals handed in at the RSPCA in York and how they are crying for people to come forward.

However they insist on a huge hutch and equally huge run that many people will not have space for.

We have had pet rabbits and guinea pigs for decades, some living to age eight, always giving them a loving home, interaction and outdoor run time when we can and in decent hutches, just not 6ft x 4ft with an 8ft run.

I fear unless they change their requirements this number will continue to increase.

Andy Knowles,

Vyner Street,

York

---

Vale of York Friendship Month

THE Vale of York Oddfellows has just come to the end of celebrating ‘Friendship Month’ and would like to thank our local community and members for making it such an enjoyable occasion.

Each September, we organise a series of fun and inexpensive activities to let people know who we are and discover the benefits of joining a local friendship group.

We are thrilled to have welcomed many new faces to our events this month, which included the wonderful Oddfellows Brass Band concert at St Edwards the Confessor Church in York.

This year has been particularly important as we wanted to encourage people to keep meeting up with friends for support through the cost of living crisis.

We don’t want anyone in our community to feel alone or financially excluded, so would like to remind readers that Friendship Month was just the icing on the cake, and that we run affordable social events throughout the year – in person and on Zoom.

Our next event is a Lunch Club on Friday, October 21 at 12noon. If anyone wants to come along to get to know a few more people locally, a warm welcome awaits.

Should any of your readers also like to receive one of our local events diaries, then we are happy to send one if they contact me on 01652 651594 or email Peter.Needham@Oddfellows.co.uk

Peter Needham,

District Secretary,

Vale of York Branch of Oddfellows

---

Labour's simple policy

THE Labour party has a simple theory regarding money - via taxation its theirs to spend and waste. What's left in people pockets can only be spent at the party's discretion. Actually, its Marxism masquerading as socialist democracy.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby