ROAD bosses have announced a series of road closures later this month on a major North Yorkshire route.

National Highways will carry out work on the A19 dual carriageway Thirsk bypass for most of a week.

Workmen will resurface the southbound carriageway and replace joints on bridges immediately north of Thirsk.

Joints allow bridges to naturally contract and expand in differing weather conditions and with movement from traffic.

Michael Morgan, National Highways Project Manager, said: “When these essential improvements have been made, drivers will notice much smoother and better journeys on this section of road.

“To keep disruption to a minimum, we are carrying out closures overnight, when traffic is lightest. However, we would urge everyone planning to travel in this area overnight to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to reach their destinations.”

The southbound carriageway will be closed every night from 8pm to 6am from Sunday October 23 to Friday October 28 between the junctions of the A19 with the A61 north of Thirsk, and the A170 south of Thirsk where the dual carriageway changes to the designation A168 and the A19 designation is transferred to the single carriageway heading south towards York.

A diversion will be in place directing drivers through Thirsk along Stockton Road, Long Street and York Road.

During the day, 50mph speed limits will be in place on the bypass