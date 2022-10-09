A FORMER York head teacher who championed the needs of children and families in York has died suddenly at the age of 78.

Roger Nicholls was head of Lidgett Grove, a school for children with special needs in Acomb, York, for 16 years until his retirement in 2003.

He died suddenly of a suspected heart attack on September 28 and is survived by Anne, to whom he was married for 54 years, daughters Sophie and Verity, granddaughter Violetta, ten, sister Barbara and brother Richard.

His daughter Sophie led the tributes. "He lived a good life. He was very kind and loved helping people but was very modest. He fought passionately for people - and loved to laugh."

She said the family had been deeply comforted by the many kind cards and letters from wellwishers.

She said: "I always knew that my dad had had a huge impact on children and families in the region, but we have so appreciated the very kind words and all the stories that people have shared with us in past days."

She added: "He worked for a long time at Lidgett Grove where the pupils had severe, profound and multiple learning difficulties as well as autism.

Roger, left, at a new soft play area at Lidgett Grove school

"When he retired, the council's director of education wrote to thank him for his dedication to these children."

Roger was recognised as a trailblazer in his field; hugely committed to the principle of inclusion for children.

"He established a centre for autism at the local primary school so more autistic children could learn there," said Sophie.

Former colleague Gillian Trousdale said: "He was a much loved and well respected headteacher who worked hard to raise the profile of children with severe and profound special needs in the York area and beyond.

"He worked tirelessly to fundraise and companies such as British Sugar constantly helped provide specialist equipment for the school."

Lidgett Grove closed in 2004 as part of a wider shake-up of education services for children in York with special needs and was replaced with Hob Moor Oaks School.

Sophie said his other passion was running. Roger, who lived in Easingwold, set up the local running club many years ago, which now has more than 100 members.

Sophie said: "Dad began running at the age of 14. One member of the running club told me that he was always at the back of the pack and my dad would run alongside him. He said: 'If it wasn't for your Dad I would never have had the confidence to keep running'. Dad would have been so happy to hear that."

One of the family's most treasured memories is of Roger carrying the Olympic Torch back in 2012 through Scarborough.

Roger carrying the Olympic torch through Scarborough in 2012

He had been nominated by a colleague at Lidgett Grove school, Karen Fowler.

Sophie said: "He was so proud to have carried the torch - and so happy. We were all there - my little girl was just a few months old and was wearing a red white and blue outfit - and our banner read: 'Go Grandad Go!' We made it on to the news as Harry Gration came over to interview us."

Another nickname was Grandad Fix-it, because he could mend anything, said Sophie.

Roger was still a regular runner up until the time of his death. He had regained his fitness despite undergoing a quadruple heart bypass operation a decade ago.

A celebration of Roger’s life will take place on Friday, October 14, 1pm, at the new Hambleton Crematorium, Maple Park, Skipton Bridge, Thirsk YO7 4SA and afterwards at The Galtres, Easingwold, from 2.30pm.

