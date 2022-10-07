Drivers have been warned of disruption this month as the A19 undergoes essential improvements.

From Sunday 23 October, the A19 southbound Thirsk by-pass will be resurfaced, while bridge joints will be replaced at Thornborough House and Kilvington.

Joints allow bridges to naturally contract and expand in differing weather conditions and with movement from traffic.

Michael Morgan, National Highways Project Manager, said: “When these essential improvements have been made, drivers will notice much smoother and better journeys on this section of road.

“To keep disruption to a minimum, we are carrying out closures overnight, when traffic is lightest. However, we would urge everyone planning to travel in this area overnight to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to reach their destinations.”

Overnight closures will be in place on the southbound carriageway between the junctions with A61 South Kilvington Interchange and the A170 York Road interchange.

The closures will take place each night between 23 and 28 October, from 8pm until 6am.

Drivers will be diverted via the A61 and the A170 before re-joining the A19 at York Road.

During the day, 50mph speed limits will be in place for traffic running on temporary surfaces.

All work is subject to weather conditions.