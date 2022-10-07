Four men have been jailed in separate cases heard recently at York Magistrates Court.

Sukhvinder Atwal, 66, of Oak Tree Lane, Haxby, was jailed for eight weeks and banned from driving for four years and four weeks after he pleaded guilty to failure to take a breath test when suspected of drink driving. The court heard he had been involved in a crash which resulted in a sign being embedded in his car. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Mihaita Daniel Cioc, 26, of Commercial Street, Norton, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted criminal damage to a window and failure to attend court. He was made subject to a 12-month restraining order to protect a woman and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Sean James Beard, 30, of The Reeves, Acomb, was jailed for 18 weeks. He pleaded guilty to two charges of bank card fraud, two of handling stolen bank cards and one of theft from a vehicle. He was ordered to pay £20 compensation.

Jon Roman Speck, 42, of Tuke Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for 22 weeks. He pleaded guilty to stealing meat, fish and a waste bin from Morrisons. The sentence included 16 weeks previously suspended imposed for stealing alcohol from Morrisons. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.